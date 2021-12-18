Scout's mission is sharing history

PUNTA GORDA — For local Boy Scout Carl Rambo, helping to share history was the motivation behind his recent donation to the Military Heritage Museum in Punta Gorda.
Rambo, 18, is a senior at Charlotte High School and a member of Boy Scout Troop 433, chartered by Deep Creek Church.
For his Eagle Scout project this past year, Rambo created five interchangeable, mobile display boards for the museum to present a variety of artifacts and other pieces in a monthly rotating exhibit.
"This museum, it is history," Rambo said. "And I think the things you can learn here are amazing and sometimes scary — world wars that killed hundreds of thousands of people."
He said it is important to help educate others.
"I think that with making these display boards, I’m helping people learn that and that’s important to me," he said.
This month's exhibit is "Christmas at War" and can be viewed in the atrium of the museum at 900 W. Marion Ave. in Punta Gorda.
Rambo said he met with museum Executive Director Gary Butler earlier this year and ran through a few ideas, choosing the display board project as the best contribution.
"What he did, which is so important and incredible, is that he gave us the bones that we can now put displays on, artifacts (etc.) on," Butler said. "It gave us a lot of opportunity creatively."
Rambo donated the boards — made of plywood and aluminum — in October. He worked with Innovative Metal Works in Punta Gorda, who donated their time and welding skills, to complete the project.
"The display boards were designed to be mobile and changeable for the museum so they could set up what (curators) needed when they wanted and how they wanted," Rambo said.
"They don’t have to necessarily stay in this area," he added. "They can go anywhere they want and the boards don’t all have to be used at the same time or for the same thing.
"The utility of that is what I was going for."
Rambo said he's received nothing but support from his parents, scout leaders and others in the community for the project.
"Everybody has been very supportive and wanted to help," Rambo said. "I had three or four scouts helping me with this project which is part of the project requirements actually so you can show a display of leadership."
Rambo said he was also able to secure donations for supplies from other local businesses.
"I raised money and asked a couple businesses — the Sprout Academy of Learning (Deep Creek) and the Bloom Academy (Punta Gorda)," he said. "They donated money to me and I used that to buy the resources necessary."
Community was key for Rambo with the project.
"I’m proud of my creation and appreciate the help everybody gave me in creating it," he said. "I think it’s a pretty cool thing to give back to the whole community."
He added he was never concerned about receiving any recognition, only about the fact the military's history and information is being shared.
Butler said he was excited when Rambo approached him about putting a project together.
"It was many years ago that I did my own Eagle Scout project and Carl's is much better than mine was," Butler said, laughing. "I know what it means to be an Eagle Scout and, if any young person came to us, I would try to help them find something they can do and Carl was the first in our new location."
The Military Heritage Museum had operated out of Fishermen’s Village, 1200 W Retta Esplanade, in Punta Gorda for years.
In April 2019, it reopened at its current location.
"When we designed this museum, we designed it to be a multi-generational museum," Butler said. "The old one was very focused more on the retiree population and veterans, while here we really wanted it to be a place for all ages and that’s why we have an extensive youth program here at the museum."
Being able to provide community service possibilities for students was also an important goal for the museum, he said.
"I don’t think community services hours are meant to be washing windows and sweeping floors but rather helping a person provide those hours in a meaningful way," Butler said. "I think it means leaving a legacy, something that it makes a difference and what Carl has made is so important to the museum."
Butler said Rambo's project has already inspired other Boy Scout troops to reach out to the museum.
"One young man came in and wants to talk to us about his Eagle Scout project and then we have a Scout troop that’s very interested in coming here on a tour and potentially earn a merit badge," Butler said.
"I knew that it would take a spark that would multiply once we got something going and just waiting for that one day for somebody to knock on the door and say, 'Hey, you do Eagle Scout projects?"
