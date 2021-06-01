PUNTA GORDA — A semi truck has flipped over on southbound Interstate 75 near Jones Loop Road in Punta Gorda, according to the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office.
No injuries were reported but traffic is expected to be backed up on I-75 due to the single-vehicle crash, which is blocking two lanes.
Authorities advise drivers to seek alternative routes.
