A semi rolled over in Punta Gorda while turning onto Duncan Road late Wednesday morning. The incident involved a single vehicle and the driver was not hurt. There was an estimated 3,000 pounds of gravel on the road. A Florida Highway Patrol Trooper on scene said emergency personnel will have to help clean up the gravel and shut down part of the road while they get the truck upright.

