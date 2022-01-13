The U.S. Department of Justice announced new charges of seditious conspiracy against members of the Oath Keepers on Thursday, including the group's national leader.
Elmer Stewart Rhodes III, 56, was arrested in Texas on charges of seditious conspiracy in connection with the events of Jan. 6, 2021.
Ten other members of the Oath Keepers were also charged with seditious conspiracy; among them is David Moerschel, 44, of Punta Gorda; and Joseph Hackett, 50, of Sarasota.
Moerschel had previously been charged with a number of charges related to Jan. 6 Capitol breach. He is alleged to have taken part in a military-style “stack” formation with other Oath Keeper members, who forced their way into the U.S. Capitol while Congress was in session.
Court records show, as early as Jan. 3, Hackett joined two others in an invitation-only encrypted signal group message titled, “OK FL DC OP Jan 6.”
Other Southwest Florida connections to those arrested included Kelly Meggs, of Dunnellon, who was arrested with Englewood resident Graydon Young. Young has pleaded guilty in a different case related to Jan. 6.
Video footage presented as evidence shows a group of people wearing helmets, reinforced vests, and Oath Keeper insignia breaking window panes and damaging doors to enter the building.
Moerschel had previously pleaded not guilty to five charges, including conspiracy to defraud the United States, unlawful entry into restricted buildings or grounds, and aiding and abetting destruction of government property. He is currently listed as "released on his own recognizance."
The seditious conspiracy charge now makes a further allegation that Moerschel was part of a group that sought "to oppose by force the execution of the laws governing the transfer of presidential power."
"Rhodes and several co-conspirators made plans to bring weapons to the area to support the operation," read the DOJ news release. "The co-conspirators then traveled across the country to the Washington, D.C., metropolitan area in early January 2021."
Examples of overt action in support of the conspiracy alleged by federal authorities include bringing combat equipment and melee weapons to the DC area and using online, encrypted message applications to coordinate both before and after Jan. 6, 2021.
Rhodes, who was arrested Thursday in Texas, was one of hundreds of participants who entered the restricted grounds of the Capitol.
The Oath Keepers were founded by Rhodes in 2009. The group, which heavily recruits among law enforcement and veterans, claims that they are organized to oppose governmental orders they view as unlawful, such as firearm confiscation.
The Southern Poverty Law Center has labelled the group as an extremist "antigovernment" organization and published several quotes from Rhodes they say advocate violence in the wake of the 2020 presidential election.
The sedition charges follow a grand jury indictment of the 11 people. The U.S. Attorney's Office convened the grand jury Jan. 8.
If any defendants in this case were convicted on the seditious conspiracy charge, they would face a maximum of 20 years in prison, according to the DOJ.
According to the news release, more than 725 suspects have been arrested across "nearly all 50 states" for charges related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol.
Stupid yes, seditious no..This should be good for another million votes for the Republicans next November..
