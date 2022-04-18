PUNTA GORDA — Andrew Sheets is challenging Punta Gorda's sign ordinance in federal court.
Since the sign code was enacted in June, Sheets, 56, has received multiple violations and fines.
Sheets is an activist who posts his videos on social media.
He has already filed two lawsuits against the city's ordinance in the Charlotte County Court system.
On Sunday, Sheets took his issues to the federal level, filing a complaint in the U.S. Middle District of Florida Court in Fort Myers to appeal a $500 fine he received for violating the ordinance in February.
"I want to make the city pay for all the defamation and slander that has happened to me, my family and my business," Sheets told The Daily Sun. "This is outrageous; it's called the First Amendment."
He said his goal with the lawsuit is for Punta Gorda to "pay for their crimes and to get rid of the illegal (sign code) law."
In the complaint, Sheets asks the federal court to declare the code unconstitutional, and seeks relief in recoverable costs, damages and more.
City staff and Punta Gorda Mayor Lynne Matthews — who was named in the suit — declined to comment.
On Feb. 16, Sheets projected phrases the city found "obscene" on the outer walls of Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center in Punta Gorda.
Almost all the phrases were some version of “f--- Biden,” “f--- DeSantis,” or “f--- the police.”
The ordinance defines “offensive language” to include “fighting words,” “indecent speech” or “obscene,” as well as anything that would “depict or describe sexual or excretory activities or organs in a manner that is offensive as measured by contemporary community standards.”
Such speech, under the ordinance, cannot be displayed on signs, flags or clothing in a public place where it can be viewed by children under the age of 17.
In the federal complaint, Sheets' attorney, Gary Edinger, wrote that the signs and messages Sheets displays "at his protests and demonstrations, including the messages projected on Feb. 16 are profane but not indecent," adding the word "'F---' was at no time used in a sexual context, but was employed as a means of expressing strong political feelings."
Edinger wrote that the sign code is "unconstitutionally vague on its face because the definitions of the terms 'obscene' and 'indecent' are so uncertain."
He goes on to describe Sheets as "a political activist" who "regularly makes use of profanity in the context of his political activities ... making his speech more effective and memorable," and does not always use "conventional signage (with) physical presence."
"Instead, Sheets makes use of a laser projector which displays a changeable message using bright light," Edinger stated.
Sheets, who previously ran as a write-in candidate for Charlotte County sheriff, told The Daily Sun he believes a video projector is not specified in the ordinance.
"It was a video projector which is not under the sign law," Sheets told The Daily Sun. "And then the city illegally gives me a ticket for that. Each ticket is a lawsuit in itself ... especially this ticket."
The ordinance defines a sign as any "device, structure, item, thing, object, fixture, painting, printed material, apparel and accoutrements, or visual image using words, graphics, numbers, or letters designed or used for the purpose of communicating a message or attracting attention."
