PUNTA GORDA — Andrew Sheets is again facing a fine for violating the Punta Gorda's code ordinance against "indecent speech."
Sheets, 56, contends the code ordinance itself violates the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution, and has vowed to appeal it "straight to federal" court.
Sheets and Punta Gorda city attorney David Levin faced off at the Punta Gorda Code Enforcement Board on Wednesday, regarding a citation Sheets received last month.
Levin brought forward Punta Gorda Police Officer Taylor Smith to testify to the citation she gave Sheets regarding the indecent speech violation. She noted she was able to identify Sheets as the subject due to a vehicle ID search and "multiple previous interactions."
The ordinance defines “offensive language” to include “fighting words,” “indecent speech” or “obscene,” as well as anything that would “depict or describe sexual or excretory activities or organs in a manner that is offensive as measured by contemporary community standards.”
Such speech, under the ordinance, cannot be displayed on signs, flags or clothing in a public place where it can be viewed by children under the age of 17.
Smith told the board members that Sheets had used a projector on the outer walls of Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center in Punta Gorda to display a number of phrases. Almost all the phrases were some version of "f--- Biden," "f--- DeSantis," or "f--- the police."
Sheets did not contest the description of events or what he projected onto the building's walls. He did cross-examine Smith, claiming she had "forgot" her oath to defend the Constitution by enforcing the ordinance.
"It's free speech," said Sheets to the board members. "It's in the Constitution."
The board ultimately voted to find Sheets responsible for violating the ordinance and issue a fine of $500 plus court costs.
Sheets previously was cited for violating the ordinance and sued the city over the legitimacy of the law. The lawsuit involving those citations is set begin arguments in August. The enforcement of fines from those citations was deferred by the Code Enforcement Board until the lawsuit is resolved.
Levin told the board that he believed there was a previous "gentlemen's agreement" that Sheets would refrain from using profanity in his protests until the situation was resolved, but there was no agreement that the deferment was based on such an understanding.
After the meeting, Sheets said that he was staying within the bounds of the gentlemen's agreement; he argued that the projection was not a sign, but a video display with moving parts.
"It's just a light," said Sheets, referring to the board members after the meeting.
Before the vote, board member Adele Higgins asked Sheets if he had the permission of the Event Center proprietors to project words onto their building. Sheets replied the use of the projector did not require their permission, since its use does not cause any harm or impede use of the building.
Higgins also asked for clarification that three phrases on the projector that did not use curse words were not part of the ordinance citation, which Levin confirmed; the three phrases were "FBI is the KGB," "Schools are like prisons," and "Free Speech."
David and Susan Hutt, local residents who attended the hearing, said that they were disappointed with the board's decision.
"I think Punta Gorda doesn't understand the First Amendment," Susan Hutt said.
