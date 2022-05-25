PUNTA GORDA - The Punta Gorda Code Enforcement board voted to authorize more than $1,300 in penalties against Andrew Sheets for refusal to comply with a previous fine for violating the city’s ordinance against “indecent speech.”
Appearing before the board on Wednesday, Sheets, 56, doubled down on his argument that the ordinance itself is an unconstitutional violation of the First Amendment.
“This is completely outrageous,” Sheets said after the meeting.
The city ordinance bars “offensive language” from appearing on signs, flags, or clothing in a public space where it can be viewed by persons under the age of 17.
For purposes of the ordinance, offensive language includes “fighting words,” “indecent” or “obscene speech,” and anything that would “depict or describe sexual or excretory activities or organs in a manner that is offensive as measured by contemporary community standards.”
At the previous meeting in April, the code enforcement board had voted to proceed with a fine against Sheets for using a light projector to display messages on the outer walls of the Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center. Most of the phrases were some version of “f— Biden,” “f— DeSantis,” or “f— the police.”
Appearing before the board Wednesday — in a barely censored shirt that read “f— abortion” — Sheets took issue with the idea of applying a fine against him for refusing to pay a fine. He argued the city previously planned to apply a lien against his property for a previous incident.
Sheets is pursuing two civil suits against Punta Gorda — one in state court, the other in federal — challenging the constitutionality of the offensive language ordinance. There is a stay on the pursuit of four previous violations of the ordinance until the state court case is resolved.
Replying to Sheets’ accusations, City Attorney David Levin said that Florida statute requires that non-compliance penalties would automatically be applied as a lien. Had the stay not been put in place, he said, a penalty lien would have been applied against Sheets – similar to what happened on Wednesday.
Sheets, in response, accused Levin of being a “liar.”
“You are not telling the truth,” Sheets said.
Later in the meeting, Sheets requested a stay on the penalty for the charge pending the resolution of the federal lawsuit. The motion was defeated by a vote of 4-2 in favor before the vote to approve the penalty went through.
Board member Nora Giardina voted both to approve a stay and then against the application of the penalty.
Sheets made headlines in recent months for his public, often one-man protests against the ordinance law, local law enforcement and abortion.
Last year, he was charged with allegedly interfering in an educational institution and disorderly conduct outside Sallie Jones Elementary School. Sheets defended his actions as constitutionally protected protest and free speech. A trial had previously been anticipated to begin this month, but a trial date still has not been set.
Oral arguments in the lawsuit against the Punta Gorda ordinance are expected to begin in July.
