PUNTA GORDA - Andrew Sheets is expected to be released from jail by July 13.
Sheets, 57, was convicted earlier in June on charges of breaching the peace and disrupting an educational institution by a Charlotte County jury.
Judge Peter Bell withheld adjudication in the case, on the condition Sheets complete 12 months of probation and 100 hours of community service. He was also forbidden from contacting Sallie Jones Elementary School, as well as possessing firearms while on probation.
The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office arrested Sheets on June 13, claiming he encouraged others to demonstrate outside the campus of Sallie Jones school on his behalf.
The warrant alleging the probation violation points to a YouTube video published on June 9 — the same day as Sheets' one-day trial — on a channel linked with Sheets' Charlotte County FL Cop Watch.
Appearing in court June 23, Sheets was told he would be released on his own recognizance for the previous warrants. However, new warrants would then be issued for an alleged failure to surrender all firearms.
Sheets said he had surrendered his firearms to a friend between his conviction and his later arrest. However, a CCSO report claims that he had one pistol in his car when deputies made contact with him regarding the YouTube protest callout.
The new probation stipulation rules are likely to include an explicit term to avoid contacting Sallie Jones through third parties. Sheets will also be required to post a total bail bond of $5,000.
Over the course of the June 9 trial, prosecutors argued that Sheets had held a one-man demonstration just outside the campus of Sallie Jones Elementary school; he was seen with a depiction of an aborted fetus and wore a shirt that read "F--- Abortion."
Several parents stopped to argue with Sheets, leading to a stalled line of cars leaving Sallie Jones campus. One of the parents would return with a bullhorn to try and drown out Sheets' shouted comments.
During a previous demonstration outside the campus, school officials set up speakers with music to attempt to drown out Sheets' words.
Lee Hollander, Sheets' attorney during the trial, made the argument that his client was only engaging in Constitutionally-protected protest. He further argued that it was the actions of responding adults — outside of Sheets' control or coercion — that caused the breach of peace and the stalled car line.
Hollander has since been replaced as Sheets' attorney by Punta Gorda-based attorney Kevin Shirley. The conviction is in the process of being appealed.
Sheets is due to return to court on the probation violation charge at 1:30 p.m. on July 22 at the Charlotte County Justice Center.
