Punta Gorda Police say Andrew Sheets was arrested on charges of interfering with the administration of an educational institution and breach of peace. Sheets was dressed in Nazi garb July 16 outside Sallie Jones Elementary School, where he was “harassing children and parents, creating a disturbance that was potentially violent, creating a situation where a school is unable to start on time, and making children afraid to attend school,” Police Chief Pamela Davis said.
PUNTA GORDA — A harassment case against a local activist and YouTuber is planned to go forward in early May.
Andrew B. Sheets, 56, appeared in court on Friday alongside his attorney Lee Hollander to narrow down a trial date.
Last summer, Sheets was charged with one count each of interfering with the administration of education institution and disorderly conduct in connection with an incident near Sallie Jones Elementary School in Punta Gorda.
Sheets was seen on the corner of Narranja Street and East William Street outside of the school gates, wearing a shirt that read “F— the Police.”
He also held up a sign referring to schools as fenced prisons.
Witnesses alleged Sheets acted “very confrontational” with parents dropping kids off at school, getting into yelling arguments with passersby. Some bystanders and school employees attempted to drown him out with blowhorns and sirens.
The trial was originally anticipated to begin in March. However, Hollander told Judge Peter Bell that he had a number of previous scheduled cases planned to go trial over the next few weeks — including an upcoming capital case.
Bell eventually decided that attorneys for both sides would return on April 29, to decide a particular day in early May to set for the trial.
Both Bell and Hollander indicated it was unlikely it would take longer than a day to evaluate the facts of the case at trial.
Sheets is the longtime operator of “Charlotte County CopWatch,” a social media project aimed at criticizing and recording police and government misconduct.
He has also staged lone protests in the Punta Gorda area against abortion and the city’s code ordinance against “indecent speech.”
In a recent video, Sheets alleged that the State Attorney’s Office refused to press charges against a man he recorded in a confrontation with him.
He further alleged that the man temporarily took one of his body-worn cameras and prevented him from calling 911.
