PUNTA GORDA — The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office will host a trivia fundraiser tonight at 7 p.m. at Beef O’Brady’s to support the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office 2019 Walk to End Alzheimer’s team.
Benefits go to support Alzheimer’s research.
The trivia contest will be held in the private party room at 1105 Taylor St. A $10 cash donation at the door gets participants five wings, soda or iced tea, and participation in the trivia game.
Teams of two to six are recommended. Questions will be general, and prizes will be awarded for the overall winner as well as the team with the most Disney knowledge.
The 2019 Walk to End Alzheimer’s will take place Saturday, Oct. 5 at Laishley Park. Registration begins at 8 a.m. and the walk starts at 9 a.m.
For more information, contact Tammy Wilkie by email at tammy.wilkie@ccso.org.
