PUNTA GORDA — Students gathered at the Punta Gorda Walmart this week to meet Santa with Charlotte County deputies.Ethan Shafer, 9, was one of several elementary school students who were selected to take part in the Christmas shopping program.Ethan was accompanied by Corrections Deputy First Class Aleya Risi, who escorted him through the store with a prepaid gift card on Tuesday."It was fun," said Ethan, returning from the shopping trip.While Ethan went shopping, his mother Kristin and 5-year-old sister Hailey stayed back and greeted the other law enforcement officers gathered at the store."It's neat to see all the LEOs here, supporting the kids," said Kristin Shafer.After finishing up shopping, the deputies and kids received help wrapping up their purchased gifts from volunteers from CCSO.CCSO deputies were joined at the Punta Gorda event by personnel from the Punta Gorda Police Department and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.Members of the Enforcers' Motorcycle Club also visited the event to donate $2,500 towards the Shop with a Cop program, which was accepted by Sheriff Bill Prummell on behalf of the CCSO.
