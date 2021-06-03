Should electric vehicle charging be free in Punta Gorda?

PUNTA GORDA — Punta Gorda is looking to drive into the modern era when it comes to electric vehicle technology — but not without a cost, say some city officials.
In a 3-2 vote Wednesday, the City Council opted to explore bringing EV charging stations to Punta Gorda through a new Florida Power & Light "EVolution" pilot program.
One condition of the program, however, is that the power would be free to electric car drivers — a deal breaker for Council Members Nancy Prafke and John Miller.
"We’re setting ourselves up for all kinds of issues with people taking advantage (because) anytime you have something for free, you’re going to have multiple people abusing the service and there will be confrontations," Miller said. "It just doesn’t make sense to me."
Prafke thought it would be a great city amenity to visitors, but only if they are charged for it.
"I haven’t had any residents tell me that they feel the city has any business getting into giving away charging services for vehicles," Prafke said. "I think it would be wonderful to let people pay for the charge."
"There is no accommodation for someone to pay for the power," she continued. "I am very favorable if the city is willing to give me some gas money supporting power for everyone."
As part of the deal, FPL would be responsible for the costs and maintenance of the charging stations for a seven- to 10-year commitment, according to city documents.
Punta Gorda would be responsible for providing the sites and paying for the electricity.
"I have had several people who were really excited that we (could be) moving into the modern era," said Vice Mayor Debby Carey, who thought they should look at the big picture of the program.
"I don’t use one single inch of bicycle path in Punta Gorda and we have spent millions of dollars putting in bicycle paths for people to use to accommodate a bike-friendly city," Carey continued. "Are you going to pay me back for not using the bike paths?
"I don’t use the dog park either but I am all in favor of having one. I think we have to look at what’s good for the city, not what’s good for me."
Florida is the second largest EV state with data showing 25% of vehicles sold will be electric by 2025, according to FPL project manager Dominic Versailles.
Versailles said potential costs to the city would be less than 1% of a change to their monthly "electric bill."
"Each charger can charge two cars simultaneously and that's a minimum of two chargers with (the potential of) up to six," he said. "If you have two chargers — four parking spaces — and say you used eight hours a day, seven days a week, then you’re looking at $45 or $50 per space for a month."
Versailles went on to say that would add up to around $180 to $240 per month, or a 1%, uptick.
Versailles also said potential locations for the stations would be shopping plazas, work places, local destinations, city halls or parks.
Mayor Lynne Matthews suggested the city's downtown area, Fishermen's Village and the Bayfront Health Punta Gorda area.
"If we were to put stations in a couple strategic locations in the city and then also have affiliated stations located in other parts of the city that we don’t own," Matthews said, "I think that makes sense and I think it’s timely (to do this)."
The one thing all five council members could agree on was to see if local businesses can sponsor the charging stations so the power isn't a cost to the city.
The next step is for city staff to meet with FPL to see if that can be an option.
