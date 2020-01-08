PUNTA GORDA — Higher impact fees could be on the way in Punta Gorda when it comes to new development in the area.
At Wednesday's meeting, the Punta Gorda City Council approved an action for city staff to bring together a three-year plan to implement an increase in the city's impact fees.
The city's current impact fees are $1,083 to develop a single-family home.
Compared to neighboring communities − North Port, Bonita Springs and Sarasota − Punta Gorda is on the low end with those areas ranging from $5,000 to almost $10,000. The proposed increase will raise Punta Gorda's impact fees to around $3,400, according to the city's agenda documents.
What are impact fees?
Impact fees are placed on new or proposed developments to pay the city's costs of providing public services to a new development.
How will the rates change?
The proposed change for Punta Gorda would mean an increase for single-family home development in the area, as an example, but there is still more work to be done.
Instead of throwing the full impact fee increase at developers all at once, the plan would include making the increases incremental over three years.
"City staff anticipates that the first public hearing will be Feb. 5," Reichert told the Sun in an email. "The second public hearing should be Feb. 19."
Reichert said these dates could be subject to change based on receiving the proposed ordinance amendment back from the city’s consultant in time for publication. It then takes 90 days before the ordinance change becomes effective.
Why the phase?
"I would like to see us phasing it in," said Vice Mayor Lynne Matthews. "The (Charlotte) county, I think they did it the right way. I would like to see us do it the same way so it’s not such a huge impact all at one time."
