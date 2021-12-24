PUNTA GORDA — Punta Gorda Council terms limits, as well as its mayoral selection, will be on the table for the city’s Charter Review Committee in 2022.
The independent committee makes recommendations that define the organization, powers, functions and essential procedures of city government.
At its Dec. 17 meeting, the seven-member committee established a variety of topics to be discussed leading up to the 2022 Florida elections.
Each committee member is appointed by the City Council. Once finalized, the committee’s recommendations are sent to the Charlotte County Supervisor of Elections to be added to the November 2022 ballot.
Committee member and attorney Derek Rooney has served as general counsel to multiple local governments and boards in his career. He currently serves as general counsel to the city of Bonita Springs.
He said there are typically three areas discussed by charter review committees — “superfluous” and possibly outdated charter language, “some little things here and there,” and “structural issues.”
Rooney said the structural issues are “where you get into the real meat and potatoes.”
Some of those issues included both the City Council term limits — currently a two-year term — and the city’s mayor format, which is a “weak mayor” system where mayor and vice mayor roles are elected by council members, as opposed to being elected by the public.
“Most of my interaction with city council members from other communities ... when they heard we were at two-year terms, they were like, ‘what, that’s crazy,” said committee member Nancy Prafke, who wrapped up eight years of service as a Punta Gorda council member in November 2021. In that time, she also served as mayor.
With only two years per term, Prafke said, “You get your feet on the ground, you get your feet wet,” and then it’s election time again.
Rooney added that the two-year term limit is unfair to the electorate.
“You’re asking them to judge someone who had to spend a year learning the job,” he said. “(And someone who) hasn’t been able to transform any of their policy decisions into something necessarily that is visible to everyone.”
A majority of the Charter Review Committee agreed that term limits would be a topic of discussion for future meetings.
Committee member Donna Peterman, who serves on multiple local boards and commissions, suggested they explore the city’s mayor format.
“I understand the mayor runs the council meetings,” Peterman said, “but they are viewed as more than that in the community (at times) so you get someone who then has to somewhat represent a point of view. I’m not always sure if that point of view is really the vision I think a mayor should provide.”
“I would at least like to explore if there is a way that we could think about electing a mayor as someone who would have to campaign on a particular direction,” she added.
The other committee members also agreed to explore the issue.
“Some of the pitfalls — even when there are mayors that are elected at-large, or they serve effectively as a chairman, or they are somewhere in between — that line is always the question of where the line crosses,” Rooney said.
With an at-large election system, voters of the entire city elect all members of the City Council, as opposed to district-based voting.
Rooney went on to say that in the city of Bonita Springs, the mayor is elected citywide.
“What the city has done there is that there are some special powers that the mayor has exclusively but they have all been done at the council level,” he said. “Rather than saying the charter gives him any additional powers, the City Council said, ‘You get to do these extra things.’
Rooney explained some of those extra things include appointing chair members to advisory boards, and other “little powers to recognize that he is separate from the others.”
“That would be appropriate if we were in single-member districts but when everyone is at large it becomes a harder line to figure out.”
Other than establishing their scope of work for future meetings, no official decisions were made at the Dec. 17 committee meeting.
Other topics to be discussed by the committee include the time requirement a candidate must have regarding residency in their district, if residency should even be required, and the potential of establishing single-district voting as opposed to at-large voting, among others.
The other committee members include Committee Chair William Leach, Vice-Chair Ashley Maher, William Dryburgh and Mark MacMahon.
The committee came to a consensus that City Attorney David Levin will serve as legal advisor to the group.
The Charter Review Committee urged the public to attend their next meeting, scheduled for 9 a.m. Jan. 10 at City Hall, 326 W. Marion Ave., in Punta Gorda, or watch on the city’s YouTube page.
