PUNTA GORDA — Punta Gorda is moving forward with a referendum that could allow tax exemptions for new businesses wanting to come into the city.
At Wednesday's meeting, the City Council approved the first of two readings to add the referendum question to the November ballot.
The council must approve a second reading July 13 before it can officially be added to the ballot.
The final decision would be up to voters on the Nov. 8 General Election ballot.
The idea of an economic development tax exemption would be to incentivize new businesses and developments to build and annex into the city.
Expansion of current businesses could also be considered for exemptions.
The businesses would have to meet certain qualifications that would be set by the City Council.
If voters approve the referendum, they would only be giving the City Council authority to consider tax break incentives for businesses in the future.
"What this does is give the City Council authority to use new ad valorem tax as an incentive for economic development purposes," said City Manager Greg Murray. "Council can then discuss incentive possibilities."
Those decisions would then go through the city's public hearing process for potential council approval.
"If this ordinance passed, anything that would come up would come before council to be discussed in public and voted on in public," Council Member Mark Kuharski said, adding that the process will be completely transparent.
This is not the first time the city has had such an exemption.
Charlotte County had it on the 2010 ballot for referendum where it was approved by voters. The city then piggybacked on the county's exemption program a few years later.
Statewide, the exemption option is set to expire in 10 years.
"Given that piggyback, the city implemented several economic development incentives at the time, using new ad valorem tax, including an annexation provision (program) that allowed for the first two years to be at 50%," Murray said.
The city's exemption option expired in August 2020 when the county's did. The county did not renew, so the city's option ended.
"This is not something new, this is something that the city has had for many years in the past; it just expired," Kuharski said.
Murray added that if the city's 2022 referendum passed, it would still be set with a 10-year expiration date per Florida statute.
City Attorney David Levin explained that the exemption option is allowed through Florida statute.
"This is not unique to the county or city," he added.
Mayor Lynne Matthews asked if they gave a tax incentive of 50% off for the first two years, would the city have to make up the financial difference "from a pot of money?"
"This would actually not need a pot of money," Murray said, "because this doesn’t take any existing moneys to do anything with it as it’s all based on future revenue of the city."
Murray explained that if someone built a business on Jones Loop Road and the City Council wanted to see that area develop, it could develop a program to encourage other neighboring businesses.
"You could come up with a program that says, 'Anyone that develops adjacent to the city and can annex in, they have a 10% reduction for the first two years of new taxes they generate for the improvement,'" he said. "Then they would still pay 90% of the new taxes for two years and, for the third year, they’d pay 100%, and that would be the incentive."
Matthews said the exemption program will have to be closely monitored.
"I don’t think this is going to be a free-for-all kind of thing," she said, "it’s going to have to be closely monitored and only used when necessary if there is an opportunity to do something we really want to have happen in the city."
