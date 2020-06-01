PUNTA GORDA — The city of Punta Gorda has been nominated as one of the Best Small Town Food Scenes in the 2020 USA TODAY 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards.
Voting is now open to the public online through noon June 29 at https://bit.ly/2TXgaNi
The town that receives the most eligible votes will be designated as the 2020 Reader’s Choice Best Small Town Food Scene in the United States.
"While Punta Gorda is perhaps best known for its beautiful location along Charlotte Harbor, many natural attractions, waterside shopping and leisurely strolls along the Harborwalk, its culinary scene is just as enticing” said Wendie Vestfall, Punta Gorda/Englewood Beach Visitor and Convention Bureau Tourism director, in a press release.
"We are urging Charlotte County residents and friends to cast a vote daily to help our beloved town win a USA TODAY 10Best Readers’ Choice Award," Vestfall said.
Voting is limited to one vote per person, per day and winners will be announced on the USA TODAY 10 Best website July 10.
10Best local expert Amber Gibson listed both Laishley Crab House and Hurricane Charley’s Raw Bar & Grill as places to try in Punta Gorda where "seafood is the star."
Punta Gorda is the only nominated Florida town among 19 other nominees across the country, according to the release.
"(This is a) very exciting and well-deserved recognition for our restaurants," Mayor Nancy Prafke told the Sun. "They have worked so hard through the past few months (of coronavirus) to continue to serve and support the community."
10Best.com provides readers with travel content of attractions, things to see and do, and restaurants for destinations in the U.S. and around the world. It was acquired by USA TODAY in 2013.
