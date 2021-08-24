Sinking boat in Charlotte Harbor being dealt with ... slowly

PUNTA GORDA — The Punta Gorda Police Department announced it is aware of the sinking sailboat in Charlotte Harbor outside of Gilchrist Park in Punta Gorda.
"This boat is being handled through the Derelict Vessel Program," Lt. Dylan Renz told The Daily Sun in an email.
That program, however, takes time.
The state requires PGPD to give the owner 21 days to fix their derelict vessel.
"Once the Marine Unit officer determines that the vessel is derelict, he must try to locate the owner," wrote PGPD representatives in a social media post.
If the owner is immediately available, the 21 days starts right away; but if the officer has to attempt to find the owner, the 21 days does not begin until authorities can prove the owner received a notification or enough of an attempt to notify them has occurred — such as a returned notice.
The case is closed if an owner does enough repairs to get the vessel out of “derelict” status.
If it falls back into derelict status, the whole thing, including a 21-day notice, starts all over again.
Once the 21 days have passed, authorities can contract with a company to remove the vessel.
The city would initially pay for the removal, Renz told The Daily Sun.
"But we have grant funds through the Marine Advisory Council that should reimburse the city," he said. "A demand for reimbursement is then sent to the owner of the vessel."
if the owner fails to pay, the city notifies the state, which can prevent the owner from registering another vehicle or vessel until payment is made.
