Flights won't be limited forever, so why not make your next trip a little easier?
The TSA PreCheck mobile RV will be returning to the Punta Gorda Airport from Monday, May 4 to Friday, May 15 for enrollment.
This expedited screening program allows identified, low-risk passengers to be screened without having to remove shoes, their permitted liquids, laptops, light outerwear or belts. Once approved, travelers will receive a "Known Traveler Number" which will be eligible for five years.
"TSA PreCheck expedited screening is just one more way to make your travel less stressful," said PGD spokesperson Kaley Miller. "Don't we all need less stress during this time?"
For those worried about if it's safe to go to this event, TSA staff running this mobile RV have increased cleaning protocols, such as sanitizing their hands between customer interaction and disinfecting frequently touched surfaces.
Appointments to enroll are limited, and available on a first come, first serve basis. Those who plan to enroll are encouraged to register as soon as possible and are required to pre-enroll.
To pre-enroll, visit www.Identogo.com/PreCheck. After you pre-enroll, be sure to schedule your appointment at the Punta Gorda location provided.
Walk-ins will be accepted, Miller said, but scheduling an appointment and pre-enrolling is more quick.
To complete the application process, after pre-enrolling bring documentation proving your identity and citizenship status. If you have a valid U.S. passport, that is all you need. You can also bring your driver's license and birth certificate. If the names do not match on these two documents due to a name change, bring an original or certified copy of a court ordered name change document, such as marriage certificates and divorce decrees.
Onsite you will finish the process by providing fingerprints for a background check.
The application fee is $85 and can be paid by credit card, money order, company check or a cashier's check. Cash and personal checks are not accepted.
The RV is not wheelchair accessible.
To learn more, visit https://UniversalEnroll.DHS.gov/Programs/PreCheck.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.