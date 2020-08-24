PUNTA GORDA — Property owners in Charlotte Park in unincorporated Charlotte County could be looking at an $11,500 fee for Punta Gorda’s septic-to-sewer project.
The estimated special assessment fee could either be paid for upfront or over a 20-year period plus interest and collections costs beginning August 2022.
The city will also be pursuing grants from the state to pay for the project.
Details for “Area 1” of seven — the North Aqui Esta Drive Waterway Improvement Project, 481 lot owners — will be discussed at Wednesday’s City Council meeting.
The meeting begins at 9 a.m. at Council Chambers, 326 W. Marion Ave. in Punta Gorda, and is being broadcast live on the city’s YouTube page or at bit.ly/2YiCqnY.
Due to attendance limitations, city staff is accepting written citizen comments through the city manager’s email (citymgr@cityofpuntagordafl.com) to be read during the meeting.
The goal of the septic-to-sewer program is to improve and protect the water quality in Charlotte Harbor and surrounding waterways.
“The assessment area will have the option of prepaying or spreading it over (time) as a non-ad valorem assessment on the property tax bill,” City Communications Manager Melissa Reichert said.
Non-ad valorem assessments are service charges not based on the value of the property.
“The city plans to stay in line with Charlotte County in regards to the assessment rate which is currently at $11,500,” Reichert said, “but can be higher based on an inflationary factor by the time the assessment is actually assessed for the first priority area.”
Currently, the county has one septic-to-sewer project completed, one under construction and another that should start construction by the end of this year, according to Caroline Wannall, county utilities public relations manager.
“We continue to plan for our next project area,” Wannall said. “We look forward to continuing to work with the city on their septic-to-sewer implementation plan.”
Although Charlotte Park is technically county land, the area lies within the city’s utility system.
The first two designated areas of the city’s project will affect around 900 property owners in the regions of North and South Aqui Esta Drive.
“For all seven project areas over a 21-year period (our $82 million project) estimate is still our estimated cost,” Reichert said “For planning purposes, the estimates provided last year for Areas 1 and 2 remain the same (around $14.3 million and $12.9 million) and are part of the (overall) $82 million.”
