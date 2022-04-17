 Skip to main content
'Son Rise' service celebrates Easter

PUNTA GORDA —Rich Soper didn't hesitate to break his bagpipe out Sunday morning to close Hard Road Ministries' "Son Rise" Service along Charlotte Harbor in Punta Gorda. 

Soper wasn't scheduled to play. He was just visiting Punta Gorda with family from New York.

Rich Soper 2

Rich Soper plays "Amazing Grace" overlooking Charlotte Harbor outside of the Bayfront Center in Punta Gorda early Sunday morning. He and family were visiting the area from New York.

"What better place to give praise to God?" Soper said. "No one knows more that He is alive than the people who are here by the water."

He and around 20 others came together to worship as the sun rose outside the Bayfront Center, 750 West Retta Esplanade, at Gilchrist Park. 

Hard Road Ministries is a Christian organization in Charlotte County for people looking for a less-traditional church experience.

The group works with the Christian Motorcyclists Association and other organizations to host the annual event, bringing bikers and their families and friends together to worship the resurrection of Christ.

Vincent Sawyer

Pastor Vincent Sawyer, of Victory Baptist Church in Port Charlotte, led Hard Road Ministries' annual "Son Rise" service along Charlotte Harbor in Punta Gorda Easter Sunday.

"I think it’s a wonderful opportunity here in Florida to have service like this in such beautiful weather and temperature," said Pastor Vincent Sawyer, of Victory Baptist Church in Port Charlotte, who led the service. 


"I love preaching in the open air like this," he added. "I’ve done it 10 times in Israel, leading trips and teaching the Bible on location in different areas. It’s nice to get out of the buildings and to have an open air meeting like this."

Hard Road representative Paul Pawlicki opened the ceremony, saying despite what negative issues occur in the world, happiness is ever-present.

"No matter what the world says, joy remains within our hearts," he said.

Sawyer added he is happy to still have freedom of speech in America.

Paul Pawlicki

Hard Road Ministries representative Paul Pawlicki opens the Easter Sunday "Son Rise" Service along Charlotte Harbor in Punta Gorda. 

"We’re thankful for freedom in America that allows us to gather like this because if we lived in certain other countries around the world, they don’t have this kind of freedom," Sawyer said. "They can’t have a Bible and start preaching it out in the public square because there is a real spiritual adversary that doesn’t want the truth to go out there."

Janet Chase said she and family have attended the "Son Rise Service" multiple times over the years; it has been taking place for more than a decade.

"We’ve come quite a few times for the services and they’re just always really good," she said. "The people are very friendly. The minister is just wonderful in delivering his sermon.

"We’re just here to praise God, to praise Jesus for his sacrifice for us ... And even the dolphins were out swimming by in the harbor; it was just awesome." 

Dolphins

Dolphins swim through Charlotte Harbor during Hard Road Ministries "Son Rise" Service outside the Bayfront Center in Punta Gorda.

Email: daniel.sutphin@yoursun.com

