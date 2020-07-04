PUNTA GORDA — Karryn Dixon isn't afraid to dig in − with hands or trowel − when it comes to working the city-owned agripreneur garden in Punta Gorda.
Dixon is a member of Quality Independence, an adult special needs group out of Port Charlotte, and one of several caretakers of the garden on East Virginia Avenue.
The local nonprofit took it over in December 2019 but went on an unwanted hiatus in late March due to coronavirus concerns.
In mid-June, they returned to the garden ready to work.
"I’m glad to be back," Dixon said. "It’s nice to be back with everyone."
Chuck Cifaldi, another adult in the program, echoed Dixon's sentiment saying, "We're happy (and) we're working hard growing watermelons, okra, sweet squash (and more)."
Angela Pennington, Quality Independence president, said the time away was a bit of a setback.
"It’s great to come here after the whole COVID-19 mess," Pennington said, "but everything (had died) … some survived. So, we have to plant for summer now."
When the group inherited the job in 2019, the plant boxes consisted mostly of weeds and unusable soil.
By March 2020, they had created a flourishing garden of kale, broccoli, romaine lettuce, greens, tomatoes, strawberries and more.
The majority of that food was donated to the First Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church in Punta Gorda and neighbors around the area.
There will be more of a challenge this time around, according to Pennington.
"It’s tough out here (now) with the summer heat," Pennington said. "In December (and spring), we could be out here for like two hours but now we can only do about 45 minutes. We are thinking we will make more trips for less time."
Instructor Dianne Dulick has high hopes for their new crops.
"We’re not experts; this is (still) a learning curve," Dulick said, "but we should have it all looking better by the fall."
Pennington said that they are concerned about things shutting back down due to increases in coronavirus cases.
"I would understand (if things had to close again) and (it’s too bad) because everyone is ready to go back to their normal lives but we have to listen to what the Centers for Disease Control says," Pennington said. "They (our adults) love getting out here and being back to a routine."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.