PUNTA GORDA — It was a sea of green and derby hats at the Celtic Ray in Punta Gorda for St. Patrick's Day Tuesday — despite the nationwide concerns over coronavirus.
Todd and Rennae Miller joined the party around 10 a.m.
"This is a great atmosphere," Todd said. "We've been coming to this for three years now and didn't plan on missing it. We're not concerned (about coronavirus)."
Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Tuesday morning that all nightclubs and bars in the state will close for 30 days beginning at 5 p.m.
Celtic Ray owner Kevin Doyle said that the closure won't apply to them because they are restaurant.
"(It) doesn't apply to us," Doyle said, "but we will take whatever measures that we have to."
As far as the restaurant's annual St. Patrick's Day celebration, Doyle said they were going to keep it going as long as they could that day.
"We will lose money today, but that's not the point," Doyle said. "We don't care if we make money at all. We want to provide an escape for people here."
"It's quality over quantity," said Max Doyle, Kevin's son.
St. Patrick's Day usually brings people by the thousands into Celtic Ray, but this year, Kevin Doyle said they were at about 20% of that.
"It's hard to tell exactly how many people we have here, but I would say (we have) around 200 people (this afternoon)," Kevin Doyle said.
Kevin Doyle said that they are and have been taking proper health precautions at the restaurant, including shutting their St. Patty's party down two hours early to sanitize and clean the two-story restaurant.
"This will be the first time we've ever closed at midnight," Kevin Doyle said. "Everything they tell us changes every hour, so we will just have to see what happens next."
Dawn Ayers was in Punta Gorda to visit with her sisters, Pat Westerman and Maureen Dahmen.
When asked why they came to the Celtic Ray celebration, together they said, "We're Irish."
"I work in health care so we know the risk," Ayers said. "We are taking precautions − we have our hand sanitizer and are being mindful of those around us. We wanted to come out and give local businesses our support, even if it is for one more day."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.