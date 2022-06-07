PUNTA GORDA — Charlotte County students interested in airplane maintenance will have room to work at Punta Gorda Airport.
The Charlotte County Airport Authority announced that $3 million has been approved in the state budget for a combined hangar and classroom facility for Charlotte Technical College’s Federal Aviation Administration-certified aviation maintenance technician school.
"This is incredible," Authority Commissioner Vanessa Oliver said. "It's a boon for the entire region. Students will come from other counties, as well. It's also great for attracting other airlines to the area."
The new hangar facility is planned to have four classrooms to accommodate up to 100 students at a time.
“PGD is becoming Southwest Florida’s leading airport for aviation-related training programs, through CTC’s Aviation Maintenance Training program and various commercial flight training programs," airport CEO James Parish said. “We’re sowing the seeds for the future by encouraging onsite airlines to pair with certified aircraft mechanics and commercial pilots trained right here at Punta Gorda Airport.”
The facility will be located within the airport’s new aviation expansion area, called the PGD AviEx.
The Airport Authority is planning to construct the facility and enter into a long-term lease with Charlotte County Public Schools to occupy and maintain the facility.
CTC Director Deelynn Bennett told The Daily Sun they look forward to the new facility.
"We are excited about our new future facility and the continued opportunity that this program will bring to assist in the workforce shortage of mechanics," Bennett said. "Our partnership with PGD has been nothing but supportive and very collaborative."
"Having our program located directly at the airport helps to promote and support additional aviation partnerships," she continued, "and build relationships that will assist in our students being employed."
PGD spokesperson Kaley Miller said the new facility has to be larger because of the growing student enrollment.
"CTC just brought in an additional unit for classrooms and an additional unit for restrooms, just to be ready for the fall," Miller said.
State funding is necessary to keep CTC’s costs low enough for tuition to remain affordable for students, according to PGD documents
The project aims to diversify economic development opportunities in the region, as well as create new job candidates and support a burgeoning aviation industry in Florida.
"It’s progressing at a great rate and will allow for a program to continue to expand where local students can excel," Oliver said. "The whole reason I’m on the airport board is because I want to benefit the entire community, and I want our county students to have high-paying jobs while staying in the county."
Students interested in the program can contact Debbie Ederer at 941-255-7500, ext. 1728.
