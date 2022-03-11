Region officials are keeping an eye on a proposed state bill that would allow businesses to sue cities and counties over profit loss.
The Florida Senate approved the bill (SB 620) in January. The Florida House approved it Wednesday, sending it to Gov. Ron DeSantis to consider signing into law.
Referred to as the Local Business Protection Act, the bill lets businesses file a lawsuit against a local county or municipality if an enacted local ordinance causes at least 15% loss in profits, such as if a restaurant or bar suffered profit loss due to the restrictions of a local noise ordinance.
Punta Gorda representatives told The Daily Sun they are aware of the bill.
"We will continue to monitor the progress of this bill and its implication on municipal government," Assistant City Manager Melissa Reichert said. "While formal City Council discussion on this issue has not taken place, the city generally does not support bills that seek to limit the governing ability of local officials."
Charlotte County Communications Manager Brian Gleason said the county will also be monitoring the bill's progress but did not comment further.
If the bill is enacted, businesses that have been in operation for at least three years would be allowed to file lawsuits seeking lost profits for either seven years or the number of years they have been in operation, depending on which is less.
Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce President John Wright said they are looking seriously at the bill.
"Our Government Affairs Committee is currently reviewing SB 620 and will be working through our board and staff to discuss with local authorities to determine the mechanics of this bill," Wright said. "The initial consensus was 'this is in its very early stages and will need much more meat on the bones to understand its impact.'”
Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce President Stephen Lineberry said they have no comments at this time.
The bill has gone through multiple amendments since being filed by the Florida Senate in October 2021.
Because of those amendments, Punta Gorda Council Member Jaha Cummings said there are three ways for a city or county to cure the business’ claim and avoid paying damages.
"Local governments can repeal the ordinance or charter provision," he said. "They could amend the ordnance or charter provision, or they can also grant a waiver to the business from enforcement of the ordnance or charter provision."
Cummings added that the amended bill provides multiple exemptions from business damages claims for various ordinances and charter provisions.
"In addition, the bill was changed to allow either party that prevail in an action for business damages to recover attorney fess and costs," he said.
Local governments would also be protected regarding ordinances involving state and federal law compliance and the Florida Building Code and the Fire Prevention Code.
North Port Public Information Officer Josh Taylor said the city is aware of it.
“If they pass it, we will deal with it,” Taylor said.
Venice City Attorney Kelly Fernandez would not comment at this time regarding it.
In Sarasota County, officials and staff are "closely monitoring the bill’s progression," according to county Governmental Relations Director Rob Lewis.
"If DeSantis signs the bill, potential cases would be addressed through the county's legal system," Lewis said.
DeSoto County did not respond to requests for comment.
To read the full Local Business Protection Act, go to FLSenate.gov/Session/Bill/2022/620
