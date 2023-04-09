SARASOTA — U.S. Rep. Greg Steube opened up the 2023 Congressional Art Competition, his office noted in a Wednesday news release.
His office will accept entries until April 26, it noted.
SARASOTA — U.S. Rep. Greg Steube opened up the 2023 Congressional Art Competition, his office noted in a Wednesday news release.
His office will accept entries until April 26, it noted.
"Florida's 17th District is home to many talented high school artists, and I look forward to seeing what our students create this year," the news release stated.
It encouraged those wanting to enter to visit his website dedicated to the entries.
The Congressional Institute hosts the visual art competition nationwide for high schoolers every spring, the news release noted. It is known as the Artistic Discovery competition. It is set to "recognize and encourage artistic talent in the nation and in each congressional district," the news release added.
"Since the Artistic Discovery competition began in 1982, more than 650,000 high school students have participated," it stated.
It noted that awardees are recognized in an annual ceremony in Washington, D.C. and in the district.
According to his website denoting the rules, artwork can "be up to 28 inches by 28 inches, may be up to 4 inches in depth, and not weigh more than 15 pounds."
"If your artwork is selected as the winning piece, it must arrive framed and must still measure no larger than the above maximum dimensions," the website stated.
Among art eligible is:
• Paintings - (oil, acrylics or watercolor)
• Drawings - (pastels, pencil, colored pencil, ink, markers or charcoal - charcoal and pastel drawings should be fixed, it recommends)
• Collages, two dimensional
• Prints - (lithographs, block prints or silkscreen)
• Mixed media - (more than two mediums used, like pencil, ink, watercolor or others)
• Computer-generated art
• Photography
"The winner also has the honor of displaying their winning piece for one year at the U.S. Capitol for representatives, staff, and visitors from all over the country to see," it stated.
For more information, visit https://steube.house.gov/services/art-competition or email Katherine.Marks@mail.house.gov.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.