PUNTA GORDA — Since the early April opening of Buckley's Pass in Punta Gorda, there have been some issues with water depths in Alligator Creek, a channel maintained by Charlotte County that connects to the new pass.
“(We) have had several reports of a couple of shallow areas,” Vice Mayor Lynne Matthews told the Sun earlier this month. “Alligator Creek is a county-maintained waterway, so it will be up to them to dredge any areas that may need to be dredged.”
Buckley’s Pass, named for the late Capt. John “Jay” Buckley, who spearheaded the original project decades ago, creates an additional access channel to Charlotte Harbor − connecting the city’s canal system to Alligator Creek, which then leads directly to Charlotte Harbor.
City representatives stated in an April 13 report that the channel on Alligator Creek, between markers nine and 10, has moved outside of the markers.
Charlotte County is working on taking action with proper agencies on how to deal with the changes, according to the report.
Alligator Creek was dredged by the county a few years ago to the same depth as Buckley’s Pass, according to the city’s April 3 weekly highlights report.
Boaters are warned to use caution when navigating those water depths.
"The county has a permit to dredge a certain channel, which is marked by pilings," County Communications Manager Brian Gleason told the Sun. "The current moves sand wherever it wants regardless of the marked channel."
Currently, the county couldn't provide a timeline for any new dredging.
"We’re holding off on dredging Alligator Creek as we coordinate with the city of Punta Gorda," Gleason said.
The Punta Gorda Public Works department is coordinating with its counterparts at the county to address any issues that may arise in Alligator Creek, according to City Communications Manager Melissa Reichert.
"The two government entities have a great working relationship and will continue to work together in the best interest of the public," Reichert said.
