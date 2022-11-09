Makayla Mondragon

Fifth-graders Makayla Mondragon, 11, left, and Kaylee Cruz, 10, check out the virtual reality goggles to see a film about the early days of flight and and a trip to the moon.

 SUN PHOTOS BY ELAINE ALLEN-EMRICH
Jeff Sherwin

East Elementary School students learn about the different wars fought by United States soldiers by veteran Jeff Sherwin. 

PUNTA GORDA — Malia Robishaw yelled, “I did it, I found the blip” during her first flight simulation experience.

Malia, 10, was on a field trip Wednesday to the Military Heritage Museum in Punta Gorda where the fifth-grader learned about radar, speed, altitude and flying patterns during flight simulation.


Olivia Porter

East Elementary School fifth grader Olivia Porter, 10, learns to fly through Charlotte Harbor with the help of Roy Parkinson at the Military Heritage Museum in Punta Gorda.
Lineigh Lempenau

Lineigh Lempenau, 10, colors a poppy for a veteran while on a class trip to the Military Heritage Museum.
Malia Robishaw

Malia Robishaw, 10, an East Elementary School fifth-grader, gets help finding the blip in the flight simulation with help from Military Heritage Museum staffer Dennis Furs.
Bentley Hisler

Bentley Hisler, 10, an East Elementary School student, checks out the Huey helicopter. He shared the cockpit experience with Corbyn Lada, 11.

Email: elaine.allen@yoursun.com

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments