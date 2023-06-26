Malachi Stewart

Malachi Stewart, 10, shows his mother, Dawn, a bag of Macadamia nuts he received as a gift from a trip to a sustainable farm. 

PUNTA GORDA — Adam Harris, 11, got to pet a giant bull at Farmer Joe's Macadamia Nut Farm during the recent Military STEM camp outing.

The 11-year-old incoming Punta Gorda Middle School student also learned what the word "fertigation" means.


Farmer Joe's Macadamia Nut Farm

Children in the Military Heritage STEM Camp spent the day recently at Farmer Joe's Macadamia Nut Farm feeding the animals.
Adam Harris, 11,

Adam Harris, 11, works on a design on a tablet computer at the Military Heritage Museum during STEM camp.
   

