Roadwork will begin Tuesday on Sullivan Street in Punta Gorda between Retta Esplanade Avenue and Marion Avenue.
The city is renovating the street from asphalt to historic street bricks.
The work − expected to conclude November 16 − includes curb removal and replacement, asphalt and subgrade removal and rebuilding the roadbed, an asphalt base and finishing the street with bricks.
The Sullivan Street renovation will require this section of the roadway to be closed to all traffic.
City staff urges travelers to use extreme caution while workers are present in the right of way and allow additional time for travel while work is performed.
Temporary delays are to be anticipated.
For more information, contact Linda Sposito, Sr. Project Manager, public works department, at 941-575-5060 between the business hours of 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.
