PUNTA GORDA — Punta Gorda Airport representatives are feeling positive about travel this summer with passenger counts resembling that of 2019 before the pandemic.
"The numbers are very promising as July’s 2021 passenger numbers were nearly 10% higher than 2019," said airport spokesperson Kaley Miller.
July 2021 passenger totals were recorded at just over 161,000 compared to around 147,000 in July 2019.
In July 2020, the passenger count was significantly lower — around 47,600 — due to the pandemic.
For summer 2021, PGD saw around 142,000 passengers in June, a 5.3% jump from June 2019's 135,000 passenger total.
In May 2021, they only had around 97,000 travelers fly through Punta Gorda Airport, which was down almost 21% from 2019.
Passenger data from 2019 offers a better comparison due to the fact the airline industry was affected so heavily by shutdowns and other issues during the pandemic in 2020.
Despite that progress, less travel is expected for August and September, but that is a common trend for the area.
"August and September are usually the slowest months of the year, and this year will be no different," Miller said.
Based on Allegiant’s flight schedule, she said they are predicting passenger numbers for the next few months to trend with their comparative months in 2019.
PGD reports show that for August 2019 around 98,000 passengers traveled through PGD with September 2019 at almost 57,100.
In October 2019, however, travel through PGD picked back up with passenger counts recorded at around 117,500.
"Allegiant schedules fewer flights in August and September, but things will pick up again in October, November and December," Miller said. "We hope passengers continue booking flights and feel confident travelling."
