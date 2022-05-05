CHARLOTTE HARBOR - The price tag for Sunseeker Resort's construction has gone up by around $100 million as of Wednesday.

Allegiant Travel Co. — building the Sunseeker Resort in Charlotte Harbor — stated in a filing with the SEC on Wednesday that the total construction cost for the project is $618 million.

The cost of the resort's construction has increased periodically since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The original estimate placed it around $500 million.

After a 17-month delay in construction, that figure was bumped up to $510 million in September 2021; by the end of last year, it was again estimated to be between $560 million and $585 million.

The SEC filing by Allegiant indicated the increased costs were "primarily due to inflationary pressures on materials as well as supply chain delays."

Of the now $618 million cost, $275 million has been spent on the project as of March 31 — $188 million in funding from Allegiant itself and $87 million funded by loans.

Sunseeker Resort is scheduled to open in the second quarter of 2023, according to the May 4 filing.

The SEC filing also indicated Allegiant saw a net income loss of approximately $7.9 million for the first quarter of 2022. This translated into a loss of 44 cents per share.

"Despite a nearly 40 percent increase in the cost per fuel gallon throughout the quarter, we recognized a more than 21 percent operating margin during March," Allegiant CEO Maurice J. Gallagher Jr. said in a news release included in the filing.


Allegiant estimated its total operating revenue at just about $500 million for the first quarter of 2022, against total operating costs of approximately $493 million.

The largest share of revenue came from passenger purchases at nearly $463 million in the first quarter of 2022, up noticeably from around $256 million in 2021's first quarter.

In Q1 2021, fuel costs came to around $82.8 million; for the first quarter of 2022, it rose to approximately $164 million, overtaking salaries as the largest operational expense.

The Las Vegas-based airline also shared some other positive points in their release, such as a marked increase of new members for their Mastercard program and awaiting federal approval for a deal with Mexican airline Viva Aerobus.

Sun Country Airlines — the other notable airline operating out of Punta Gorda Airport — also recently released its quarterly finances. The company estimated a $3.6 million net income for the first quarter of 2022, calculated to be a $12.3 million adjusted net income or a 20 cent increase in income per share.

“These results came despite much higher-than-expected fuel prices and Omicron-driven headwinds earlier in the quarter," Sun Country CEO Jude Bricker said.

Sun Country's first quarter operating revenue was reported to be roughly $226.5 million, while operating costs came to about $204.6 million.

Sun Country also saw a major spike between first quarter of 2021 and 2022 in fuel costs. In 2021, first quarter fuel costs came to approximately $24.2 million; for 2022, the first quarter fuel costs were calculated at over $64 million.

News releases for both airlines said that they anticipate the demand for airlines services to remain strong heading into the second quarter of 2022.

