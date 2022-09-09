No. 42 Sunseeker Resorts Chevrolet will be driven by Ty Dillon

The No. 42 Sunseeker Resorts Chevrolet for Petty GMS and will make its debut at the Hollywood Casino 400 race at Kansas Speedway this weekend. It will be driven by Ty Dillon.

 IMAGE PROVIDED BY PETTY GMS

CHARLOTTE HARBOR — Sunseeker Resorts is ready to race into the spotlight. 

It is partnering with Petty GMS, partly owned by NASCAR legend Richard Petty, to sponsor the No. 42 Sunseeker Resorts Chevrolet to be driven by Ty Dillon.


