CHARLOTTE HARBOR — Sunseeker Resorts is ready to race into the spotlight.
It is partnering with Petty GMS, partly owned by NASCAR legend Richard Petty, to sponsor the No. 42 Sunseeker Resorts Chevrolet to be driven by Ty Dillon.
Dillon will debut the car at 3 p.m. Sunday in the Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway.
"We at Sunseeker Resorts couldn't be more excited to build upon our relationship with Petty GMS by promoting our Charlotte Harbor resort on the racetrack,” Sunseeker Resorts President and COO Micah Richins said in a news release.
Sunseeker Resorts itself is due to open in 2023.
“When we first heard about this opportunity, our team jumped on it, because we feel that the traveling NASCAR fan base would find our resort as a top-notch experience when it comes to planning their next vacations," Richins said. "We look forward to hosting them, as well as many other guests, beginning next year."
Dillon stated in the news release feeling positive about the partnership.
"I'm proud to represent Sunseeker Resorts on my No. 42 Chevy this weekend in Kansas. After learning about their big plans for a grand unveiling next year, I believe that their group along with their parent company of Allegiant has a lot of great synergy for the future," he stated in the news release. "Having the opportunity to promote the Charlotte Harbor location on our race car will be a great way to help get the word out, and I'm certainly looking forward to spreading that message with our Petty GMS team."
Sunseeker has been under construction along Charlotte Harbor as a project of Allegiant Travel Co. The news release states it anticipates opening in the last spring or early summer of 2023.
"Highlights of the 22 waterfront acre luxury destination include plenty of options for fine dining, night life, poolside entertainment, retail stores, a hotel-guest only exclusive 18-hole golf course, and much, much more," it states.
The race will be shown on the USA Network with coverage starting at 3 p.m. Sunday.
For more information on Sunseeker, visit www.sunseekerresorts.com or call (833) 909-5700.
