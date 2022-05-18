CHARLOTTE HARBOR — Wanting to work at Sunseeker?
It's going to have about 1,200 positions, and its new Career Center is set to open at its nearby golf course.
Sunseeker Resort Charlotte Harbor officials made the announcement Wednesday, saying the hiring facility will be "adjacent" to the resort's private golf course, which is being called Aileron. It anticipates bringing potential workers in for "in-person" interviews in the fall.
Sunseeker is being built by Allegiant Travel Co. with many of its airline flights coming into Punta Gorda Airport. Sunseeker is accepting reservations for stays starting a year from now — in May 2023.
Before that happens, though, it's going to need employees.
"The Career Center is designed to simplify the hiring process for future Sunseeker employees, handling interviews, new hire processing, onboarding and job training all on-site," according to a news release from the company. "This resort will become a center of activity in Charlotte Harbor and is expected to become the third largest employer in Charlotte County."
Sunseeker will have more than 700 rooms and — officials note — it's the first resort of that size built in Southwest Florida in more than 13 years. It is needing workers for a variety of hotel service jobs along with restaurant management, financial management, housekeeping and other careers, the news release stated.
“Sunseeker Resort’s Career Center is here to welcome our future and current employees as we prepare for the resort's grand opening,” Human Resources Director Jenny O’Brien said. “Our top priority is to find the most talented and unique team members wishing to be part of our community that is dedicated to providing memorable moments for our future guests.”
It discussed its benefits, which including health care, a 401(k) program and other aspects. Team members and their eligible members of their family could fly on Allegiant flights to more than 100 destinations, it said.
“At Sunseeker Resorts we believe that our employees are our most valuable assets," Sunseeker Resorts Chief Operation Officer Micah J. Richins said.
Richins also serves as executive vice president for Sunseeker Resorts.
"They are the key to creating an unforgettable resort experience and surpassing the expectations of our guests," Richins said. "We are thrilled to launch our Career Center and look forward to adding incredible talent to our organization and introducing them to something that we believe in more than anything else: our culture.”
Sunseeker Resort amenities will include:
• State-of-the-art 7,100-square-foot fitness center
• Full-service spa and salon
• Two pools; a 117,000-square-foot ground-level experience and an adults-only rooftop retreat.
• 60,000-square-feet of combined convention space with including two ballrooms with high-tech equipment.
"Guests will also have access to an exclusive 18-hole golf experience and a plethora of options for dining, boasting a variety of global cuisines and robust wine program intended to satisfy any and every craving with 20 wholly-owned and branded food & beverage concepts including seven restaurant destinations, eleven bar areas and 25,000-square-foot multi-dining venue," it said.
Sunseeker Resort Charlotte Harbor will sit on more than 22 waterfront acres overlooking Charlotte Harbor and near the Peace River and Florida Gulf Coast.
For more information, visit www.sunseekerresorts.com or call 833-909-5700, the news release stated.
