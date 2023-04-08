PUNTA GORDA — A local symphony “known for its quality but not its commercial success.”
That’s how the Punta Gorda Symphony Board of Directors describes its operation.
Now, even as it acknowledges problems have occurred, the Board has made an extraordinary appeal for support.
After abruptly canceling its April 2 concert, severing its relationship with its longtime conductor and asking its musicians to audition to play next year, the Board released an “important announcement” Thursday night.
In the 860-word letter, the Board acknowledged that its “continued existence” is in financial jeopardy.
“While we can all agree our Board’s execution of what we believed was a strategic plan wasn’t ideal, our motives were undoubtedly pure,” the letter stated. “It would be a shame if PGS went away now. We are hopeful the community will continue to embrace our orchestra so we can continue to enjoy the arts and culture that define our growing area.”
Signed by the 10-member board as one, the letter references the former conductor, Raffaele Livio Ponti, who had that Punta Gorda position for about 10 years and was critical of the Board in recent comments in The Daily Sun and elsewhere.
“Maestro Ponti said, ‘It took me ten years to build this great orchestra and only five days for the board of directors to destroy it,’” the letter states. “The problem is it was built on quicksand.”
The Board stated the symphony, which was formed in 1978 as a small chamber group, now primarily performed Mainstage concerts, which “bleed money every year.”
Mainstage performances, they wrote, require anywhere from 50-70 musicians, music rental, venue rental, hotels for all musicians, printing expenses, conductor salary and soloist payments.
“In 2022, before our Board of Directors decided to pivot our organization’s business direction, it was spending upwards of $60,000 to execute each Mainstage concert,” the letter stated. "The issue with Mainstage has never been its quality; it has been its lack of commercial success.”
The Board stated that Charlotte County deserves a world-class symphony, and its “talented musicians” must be paid. “However, we need financial support to continue and expand on our mission of delivering an exceptional orchestra to our community.”
Board members said they also wanted to apologize to the "talented, valuable musicians."
“In our desire to address our immediate and dire financial situation, we acted fast. " the Board wrote. "We didn’t consider all of our position's repercussions on our musicians, including our email communication to them on March 27th. It certainly was not intentional, but we now realize that asking for an audition piece with a few days’ notice was not only inconsistent with industry standards but also disrespectful to our musicians as professionals. We will use industry experts to manage the audition process in the future.
“To our musicians, we are very, truly sorry.”
In response to this letter, Stacey McColley, principal clarinet and chair of the Orchestra Players Committee, said the musicians are trying to give the Board "a little space to try to right the ship at this time. We're still learning what's going on."
The Board said it plans to offer contracts for next season to most of its musicians who were expected to perform during the canceled April 2 concert that ended this season on a sour note.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.