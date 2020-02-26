PUNTA GORDA — The Charlotte County-Punta Gorda Metropolitan Planning Organization held a series of meetings this week. One was held Wednesday for South County residents at the Punta Gorda Charlotte Library on Shreve Street.
Locals provided input about what they would like to see mapped out for the 2045 Long Range Transportation Plan.
Three takeaways from the meeting included:
What about a fixed-route mass transit system such as community buses?
“Every five years when this plan is developed, one of the ideas in this plan is a fixed route bus system,” said Eugene Klara, county MPO planner. “Frankly, the concern has always been ‘Will there be enough people to take the system?’. It’s been proposed. It’s been voted down by the Charlotte County commissioners. It’s being proposed and looked at every year.”
Will the county population become more year-round or is it going to stay seasonal?
“We don’t know how it will change. We put things into place of what we know today,” said Wally Blain, an engineer who works with the county’s MPO. “We know today there is an influx of jobs that are coming in at Sunseeker as a new mass (800 or so to this date). We don’t know what drastic shifts will occur. We are looking at what our current conditions are today. We are assuming a heavy fluctuation in seasonal population moving here up to 2045.”
If a lot of the roadwork funding comes from gas sales tax, how will that work as more alternative fuel systems and electric cars come into play?
“Years ago when (gas) was a main source of transportation funding, one of the strategies was to reduce the amount of reported oil that we get from foreign countries and it worked,” said Gary Harrell, MPO director. “Now we have more efficient cars and electric vehicles that don’t pay gas at all, but these cars are still going to be on the road, still ripping up the roadway. Where are we going to get the money from that? Right now, I don’t know. These (sort of questions are) going to be part of the next workshop in June.”
