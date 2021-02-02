CStaste020321A

Laishley Park in Punta Gorda was packed in March 2020 for the 13th Annual “Taste of Punta Gorda” event, highlighting local eateries and other goods in the area. This year's Taste event has been canceled due to coronavirus concerns.

 SUN FILE PHOTO BY DANIEL SUTPHIN

PUNTA GORDA — The 14th run of culinary festival Taste of Punta Gorda has been canceled due to coronavirus concerns.

“With the pandemic still in full swing and only a small percentage of Floridians having gotten a vaccine, the Punta Gorda Rotary Club Board decided not to go ahead with this year’s Taste,” said PG Rotary spokesperson James Williams.

Last year, the event featured over 40 area restaurants, dessert and specialty food vendors, as well as 60 arts and craft vendors, a “kid’s fun zone” and live entertainment.

Attendance has grown from a few hundred in 2007 to over 5,000 attendees.

With so many people crowded together in Laishley Park for the one-day event, Williams said the board decided that social distancing would just not be possible.


The annual event is PG Rotary's Charity & Education Foundation’s major annual fundraiser with 100% of the net proceeds going to the club foundation, which then makes grants to local nonprofits and charitable organizations, among other efforts.

The Taste of Punta Gorda is planned to return March 6, 2022.

Until then, the club plans to sponsor a Healing Field of Honor program featuring up to a thousand American flags over Memorial Day as an alternate fundraiser.

Individuals and businesses can sponsor flags for the program.

More information is available at healingfield.org/event/puntagordafl21.

