PUNTA GORDA — The 14th run of culinary festival Taste of Punta Gorda has been canceled due to coronavirus concerns.
“With the pandemic still in full swing and only a small percentage of Floridians having gotten a vaccine, the Punta Gorda Rotary Club Board decided not to go ahead with this year’s Taste,” said PG Rotary spokesperson James Williams.
Last year, the event featured over 40 area restaurants, dessert and specialty food vendors, as well as 60 arts and craft vendors, a “kid’s fun zone” and live entertainment.
Attendance has grown from a few hundred in 2007 to over 5,000 attendees.
With so many people crowded together in Laishley Park for the one-day event, Williams said the board decided that social distancing would just not be possible.
The annual event is PG Rotary's Charity & Education Foundation’s major annual fundraiser with 100% of the net proceeds going to the club foundation, which then makes grants to local nonprofits and charitable organizations, among other efforts.
The Taste of Punta Gorda is planned to return March 6, 2022.
Until then, the club plans to sponsor a Healing Field of Honor program featuring up to a thousand American flags over Memorial Day as an alternate fundraiser.
Individuals and businesses can sponsor flags for the program.
More information is available at healingfield.org/event/puntagordafl21.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.