Taste of Punta Gorda sets return to Laishley Park

PUNTA GORDA — The 14th annual Taste of Punta Gorda returns to Laishley Park in Punta Gorda this March to support local students and area charitable nonprofits.
As a top fundraiser for the Punta Gorda Rotary Club Charity and Education Foundation, the event premiered in 2007 and has grown with support from local businesses
This year's Taste of Punta Gorda takes place from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, March 6 at Laishley Park, 120 Laishley Court, in Punta Gorda.
“Our event team is really taking the festival to a high level this year,” Punta Gorda Rotary President Alyson Burch said. "In addition to Publix, we are fortunate to have wonderful local sponsors this year."
Publix Super Markets has been the event’s presenting "Iron Chef" sponsor since 2019.
“We’re excited to be a part of this wonderful celebration of food in Punta Gorda," Publix spokesman Chris Ittner said. "We’ll be there with food samples and things for the kids.”
The event was canceled in 2021. The previous year, about 5,000 people attended and sampled dishes offered by almost 30 local restaurants, according to a news release.
This year’s event is reaching out to restaurants in Punta Gorda and Port Charlotte so they can have the opportunity to promote their businesses by serving samples of their signature dishes.
The restaurants will offer a variety of cuisines, including Caribbean, sushi, Indian, BBQ and soul food.
Judging this year are Chef Shawn Pollard of Port Charlotte; Sue Wade, The Daily Sun food and restaurant correspondent, and Troy Conner, Gulf Coast Dining Review administrator.
The event brings in around $30,000 a year. Proceeds are distributed to local community organizations and nonprofits through the PG Rotary Club Foundation.
Recent recipients have included the Homeless Coalition, Jesus Saves Your Ministry, St. Vincent de Paul, C.A.R.E., Susan B. Andes Clinic, Punta Gorda Police Department's Do-the-Right-Thing program, Peace River Elementary School, Charlotte High School Project Graduation, Habitat for Humanity and many more.
About 50 vendors of all types will sell arts, crafts, ice cream and other desserts, lemonade, specialty ice drinks, beer, wine, and more.
Several local nonprofits will also be displaying their services to the community.
A Kids Fun Zone will also be available featuring bounce houses, rock climbing, stealth laser tag, and other interactive activities.
Charlotte High School’s Gold Jazz Band will kick off music for the day, followed by the BoogieMen in the afternoon.
Tickets run $5 for adults and kids 12-plus and are free for kids under 12. VIP Rotary Angel Tickets can also be purchased for $30.
Tickets are available at the gate, and advanced sale tickets are online through EventBrite, www.eventbrite.com/e/copy-of-taste-of-punta-gorda-and-beyond-tickets-167217753803.
