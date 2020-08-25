PUNTA GORDA — The Community Organizations Active in a Disaster recently received some financial assistance from TEAM Punta Gorda.
TEAM representatives presented a $3,000 check to the Charlotte County group at an Aug. 20 ceremony.
“We appreciate TEAM Punta Gorda’s creative, impactful idea to be supportive of our community,” said Ashley Maher, CEO of the Charlotte Community Foundation in a TEAM press release. “When there is a need, TEAM is front and center to address it.”
COAD is a partnership between the Charlotte Community Foundation, the Charlotte County United Way, Charlotte County Government Human Services and the Gulf Coast Partnership.
The group assists residents facing immediate community needs due to the pandemic.
“With the moratorium on evictions ending (Sept. 1 in Florida), we are bracing for a wave of people who will be potentially homeless and who will need this fund," said Angela Hogan, CEO of the Gulf Coast Partnership.
The donation was part of funds raised by TEAM during the 2020 Giving Challenge sponsored by the Sarasota Community Foundation and supported by the Patterson Foundation.
COAD has provided over $1.5 million in assistance to more than 900 Charlotte County residents so far.
“Originally many relief efforts were focused on hospitality industry workers because of the dramatic layoffs in that industry,” said Angie Matthiessen, the county's United Way executive director. “We’re seeing need from people who have never needed help before."
Mathieson went on to say that "over 80% of requests are coming from working folks who have been laid off, and who are new to any kind of assistance.”
For more information about coronavirus and ways to access assistance, go to coadfl.org.
