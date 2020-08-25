At a ceremony held Aug. 20, TEAM Punta Gorda presented a $3,000 check to COAD, a local disaster relief fund sponsored by Charlotte Community Foundation, United Way of Charlotte County, Charlotte County Government Human Services, and the Gulf Coast Partnership. Pictured (from left to right), Sandy Dressler, TEAM Punta Gorda President; Angie Matthiessen, Executive Director, United Way of Charlotte County; Nancy Johnson, TEAM Punta Gorda CEO; Ashley Maher, Executive Director, Charlotte Community Foundation; Angela Hogan, CEO, Gulf Coast Partnership; Not shown in picture, Carrie Hussey, Human Services Director, Charlotte County Government.