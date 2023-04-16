BABCOCK RANCH — Three contenders competed for $10,000 in a 52-hour “Shark Tank”-like competition.
The first Southwest Florida Tech Xpedition competition was held at Babcock Ranch for entrepreneurs of all ages over the weekend. The event, sponsored by Priya Ahluwalia and her husband, Mohit Pohani, judged the final three projects.
Ahluwalia, 33, is the co-founder of MoAloo Ventures, a venture capital firm that incubates startups and helps take them to the next level in exchange for equity.
“We went to these startup events as mentors and realized there’s no follow up,” Ahluwalia said. “We wanted ours to be done differently because there wasn’t follow up with the winning teams to see how they were doing months later. We will follow up. We will even work with the teams who didn’t win to offer resources.”
On Friday, seven teams made a 1-minute pitch. Everyone voted. The top three proposals were picked to move onto the finals.
However, those who didn’t win were invited onto the three winning teams to work with mentors throughout the weekend. On Sunday, the three teams practiced their pitch with the mentors before presenting the final proposal to the judges in categories including artificial intelligence, education, social media, health and financial technologies.
“The teams were taught how startups work and what the judges expect in the proposal,” Ahluwalia said. “They did their demonstrations and received feedback from the mentors. One of the teams went back to recreate their proposal based on the feedback.”
One proposal included a drone that flies above a roof to assess damage. After feedback, the team added artificial intelligence and thermal imaging to the proposal.
Another proposal involved a device to detect learning disabilities in children.
“The brain device machine could be used in a hospital or a school, or any place else to assess the child,” she said.
The third proposal changed slightly after the mentors gave feedback to the team. It originated as an augmented reality shopping proposal.
“You can be at home and bring up the app and pick a store like Saks Fifth Avenue and try on a dress virtually and see if it fits,” Ahluwalia said. “It can be ordered without ever going to the store. However, the team decided this could be used for more than just shopping.”
Entrepreneur Joe Chiarella served as a mentor throughout the weekend.
“I have heard 100 pitches in my years as a mentor,” he said. “This was a good group (at Babcock Ranch). It is important for a team to have additional eyes and ears and other minds. Everyone benefits from the feedback, they find it is useful for their proposal.”
In addition to receiving $10,000 in seed money, the winning team will work with the couple in developing an app, website, marketing plan and other resources needed for a startup business.
On Monday, the Ahluwalias are launching two additional programs. The first is a 180-day virtual incubator for startups. The couple will work with the top 10 applicants whose ideas are picked. The couple will dedicate time, resources, marketing, legal services and other resources.
The other is an angel fund program. Anyone who owns a business can make a “Shark Tank”-like pitch.
“It can be children to adults who own a business and want to pitch a product or service they need funding to develop,” she said. “We will award between $10,000 and $50,000 with equity in their start up.”
