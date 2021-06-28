PUNTA GORDA — While most 18-year-olds are prepping for college, getting jobs or just enjoying the summer, Travis Ludlow is breaking records.
Ludlow, from the United Kingdom, is on track to become the youngest pilot to fly around the world solo in a single-engine airplane — a fully equipped 2001 Cessna 172R.
"I always (just) had this idea since I went solo in a glider at 14 years old — I was the youngest solo pilot in a glider in the U.K.," Ludlow said. "I got the idea to fly around the world solo (and) I just wanted to do that, so it’s what I pushed for."
Ludlow, who received his pilot license on his 17th birthday, is nearing the last leg of his six-week journey with plans to head north along the United States East Coast and then across the North Atlantic back to the U.K.
He stopped by the AeroGuard Flight Training Center at Punta Gorda Airport on Monday to speak with some of the flight students.
"He's a huge inspiration for students going through the program," said AeroGuard campus director Alex Johnson. "It's just really cool."
Ludlow did part of his training at AeroGuard's campus in Phoenix, Arizona, in February 2020 to prepare for the world record attempt.
AeroGuard is also sponsoring Ludlow's record-breaking flight.
"I’m so lucky to be doing this and experiencing this," Ludlow said. "I'm not too sure what I’m going to do after. I've been pretty much focusing 100% on this trip so not too sure what to do yet."
The current record holder is Mason Andrews, from Louisiana, according to Ludlow.
"He was 18 years and 163 days old and I should be able beat that record by 20 days," Ludlow said. "I’m over two-thirds of the way (already). All I have to do is cross the North Atlantic."
Ludlow has been preparing for the trip for three years. He had planned to make the world record attempt in the summer of 2020 but had to postpone due to the coronavirus pandemic.
He said he started his trip in the Netherlands around 30 days ago, flying through Europe and Russia, then crossing the Bering Strait into Alaska and through the United States.
So far, Ludlow said one of the biggest challenges has been the loneliness.
"Being up over nothing but wilderness — especially in Russia — it was the hardest," Ludlow said. "I was out of radio contact range. I was over nothing but Siberian wilderness with no one to talk to and here I am just flying by myself.
"That was the hardest part, I think, just the mentality of being all alone up there."
Ludlow flies about eight hours a day. He said having a large music playlist helps pass the time.
"I’ve got a long playlist full of everything," Ludlow said. "I’ve got Bob Marley, The Beatles — it's a huge playlist. I’ve got over 1,000 songs and you need it for such long flights."
Of all the sights Ludlow's been able to see, flying over Russia was a major standout for him.
"I think flying over Siberia in Russia, that was one of the things that stood out the most to me (and) also the Rocky Mountains," he said. "Those are two awesome, dangerous places to fly, but just amazing to see. I’ve loved it a lot."
At the end of his journey, Ludlow will have flown almost 25,000 miles in around 45 days.
"It’s pretty cool to see the world as an 18-year-old," Ludlow said. "I’ve seen so many amazing sights; it's really fun and I love doing it."
He said he wished he had more time to spend at each stop, he said.
"Most of the places, I’ve been landing late at night and sleeping and departing early in the morning so I haven’t got to see too much...Other than that I’ve been loving it."
As far as crossing the North Atlantic, Ludlow said he has to take plenty of safety precautions.
"I’ve got lots of survival equipment — a full emergency dry suit, lots of life jackets, a big life raft next to me (in the plane)," he said. "I’ve got personal locator beacons where you press a button on it and it sends signals everywhere so people can pick it up.
"I just try to make sure that I’m as prepared as possible — I’ve got emergency rations and stuff with me as well."
More information about Ludlow's journey can be found at AroundtheWorldSolo.co.uk or by going to YouTube and searching Travis Ludlow - Around the World Solo.
During his stops at AeroGuard training centers, Ludlow said he tells students to follow their dreams.
"(I tell them to) continue to follow your aviation goals and follow your dreams and no matter what happens," Ludlow said. "Just keep pushing toward your goal and you’ll make it eventually."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.