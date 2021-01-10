PUNTA GORDA — To create better communication between the city and its residents and visitors, Punta Gorda has introduced a new text messaging system called Text My Gov.
The tool uses a mobile phone's regular messaging service as a way to relay information to the city.
"The nice thing about this is that you don’t have to download an app," said City Communications Manager Melissa Reichert. "You don’t have to take up precious space on your phone or go to the app store or anything; it’s just right there for you."
How does it work?
System users don't have to sign up for anything to use the service. To get started, text "Hi" to 941-347-0747.
- Text My Gov will respond with: "Hi, this is the City of Punta Gorda."
- To report an issue, text "Report" or "Code."
- To find information, enter a few words describing what you are looking for.
- To find contact information for city staff, type "Directory."
- If it is an emergency, dial 911.
What can be reported?
Code complaints or issues such as road damage can be reported quickly to the city, including a picture, location and description of the problem.
"Residents can report problems like wires hanging, which is a common problem in Punta Gorda, or potholes," Reichert said. "It allows you to (contact us right away) − right from you’re walking or in your car or whatever the case may be."
Residents can also access information about sanitation, city office hours and other information quickly. Building, zoning and other permit applications can also be accessed through the text service.
"If the system doesn’t recognize a text, I get a report of it," Reichert said. "(That way) I can go in and figure out what we need to do to get that kind of answer to our residents.
"It gives me their contact information so if it’s something that they didn’t get an answer to, I can just pick up the phone and give them a call and get their answer to them."
