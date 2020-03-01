PUNTA GORDA — It was a food and fun frenzy Sunday at Laishley Park in Punta Gorda as tourists and residents alike invaded the city, taking in the "tastes" that Charlotte County has to offer. 

The 13th Annual Taste of Punta Gorda festival kicked off at 11 a.m. Sunday at Laishley Park, wrapping up around 5 p.m.

The Punta Gorda-based culinary event featured 32-plus booths from regional restaurants, as well as some from nearby communities.

On top of that, there were art, craft and nonprofit vendors also participating in the event.

Email: daniel.sutphin@yoursun.com

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments