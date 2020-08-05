PUNTA GORDA — If you hear a faint, buzzing noise coming from the sky, it’s probably a Florida Power & Light drone flying overhead.
Over the next several days, FPL will be assessing power lines and other power equipment throughout Punta Gorda between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.
“We’ve been using drones since Hurricane Irma to assess damage in areas where we’re unable to get to in a bucket truck,” said FPL spokesperson Matt Eissey. “The assessments help us identify any areas of concern before an outage can occur.”
Eissey said FPL pilots surveyed more than 13,000 miles of overhead equipment in 2019.
“That’s up to 10 flights a day across in our service areas,” Eissey said. “That’s 35 different counties across Florida.”
How to spot an FPL drone
Not all the drones used by FPL have their logo on them, but they are generally around the size of a basketball, according to the FPL website.
The Federal Aviation Administration allows the company to use several specific drone models that tend to be small, consumer-oriented drones resembling a small helicopter with four rotors.
Who pilots the drones?
All the drones are operated by licensed drone pilots contracted by FPL.
“Our pilots follow every guideline for safe operation,” Eissey said. “Our pilots are only allowed to fly in line of sight (from the drone) so a pilot will be nearby at all times with FPL identification.”
What’s in it for the customers?
Eissey said the drone assessments are cost-beneficial to customers because they provide crews with details as to what they will need to fix a problem when it occurs.
“Assessing ahead allows us to allocate resources,” Eissey said. “This lets us get resources to an area beforehand so it is very beneficial to our customers. We are always looking to ensure restoration is safe and quick as possible.”
For more information go to fpl.com/drones or call 800-226-3545.
