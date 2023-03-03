Commemorative Air Force B-29/B-24 Squadron crew member Eric Friedbach, explains to Blake Zobaugh, Christian Duran and Maria Duran, the 1200 horsepower of the Hamilton Standard 3 Blade propellers, used on the “Diamond Lil” B-29 Liberator Bomber. The “Diamond Lil” is the only B-29 flying in the world and is on display and available for guided tours during the during Air Power History Spring Tour at the Punta Gorda airport going on through Sunday.
Dale Sawicky, 98, a World War II veteran, originally from River Rouge, Michigan, stopped by the Commemorative Air Force’s Air Power History Tour, at the Punta Gorda Airport to view the B-24 “Darlin Lil” Liberator Bomber. On Dec. 3, 1943, Sawicky turned 18 years old, and 10 days later, on Dec. 13, 1943, began his training as a crew member in the 8th U.S. Army Air Force.
The “Diamond Lil” B-24 Liberator Bomber is the only B-24 flying in the world and is on display and available for guided tours during the during Air Power History Spring Tour at the Punta Gorda airport going on through Sunday. Contracted to be built for France in 1940 and later contracted to be diverted to Great Britain as AM927, this Liberator was the 25th built out of a total of 18,482 B-24s. The total number built is documented as 19,267 with the inclusion of all variants. This aircraft’s construction was completed as serial number 18 and accepted by the British Air Ministry in May 1941. Two days later, a Consolidated Aircraft Company aircrew flew AM927 to Kansas City and handed it over to Trans World Airlines. TWA had been contracted to conduct flight crew training out of Albuquerque, New Mexico. AM927 was then flown to what was called the TWA “Eagle’s Nest Flight Center” in Albuquerque to be used to train RAF pilots.
A C-45, from the Commemorative Air Force, is one of five planes on display during the Air Power History Spring Tour at the Punta Gorda airport going on through Sunday. The C-45 was used for light transport, photo-reconnaissance, and navigation, bombing and gunnery training.
Connie Walters and Bert Kinney listen to Commemorative Air Force crew member, Stephen Thompson, explain the details and history of the C-45, on display during the Air Power History Spring Tour at the Punta Gorda airport through Sunday. Kinney visited the Air Power History Spring Tour because his father was in World War II and flew in bombers and was a gunner.
One of five planes on display during the Air Power History Spring Tour at the Punta Gorda airport going on through Sunday is the T-34. The Beechcraft T-34 Mentor is a proven trainer of the United States military being in service now for more than six decades.
Charles Thibault, Josiah Brandan, Adalynn Brandan, Denise Thibault and Owen Brandan check out the T-34 — one of five planes on display during the Air Power History Spring Tour at the Punta Gorda airport going on through Sunday.
One of five planes on display during the Air Power History Spring Tour at the Punta Gorda airport going on through Sunday was the Beechcraft T-34 Mentor. Coming off World War II, Beechcraft was working on providing an updated and more economical trainer for the US military to replace and retire the T-6 Texan. The T-34 Mentor was a cousin to the Beechcraft Model 35 Bonanza. The T-34 finally entered military service in the early 1950s when the United States Air Force began to replace the AT-6 Texan fleet with this new trainer. The T-34 was first step in a military pilot's training before advancing to the T-28 Trojan.
The cockpit of the B-24 Liberator Bomber, the “Diamond Lil.” A guided tour of the bomber, including the cockpit, is available during the Commemorative Air Force’s Air Power History Spring Tour at the Punta Gorda airport going on through Sunday.
The cockpit of the B-24 Liberator Bomber, the “Diamond Lil.” A guided tour of the bomber, including the cockpit, is available during the Commemorative Air Force’s Air Power History Spring Tour at the Punta Gorda airport going on through Sunday.
