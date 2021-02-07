After weeks of stories about vaccination systems at No. 1, seeing something totally different in the top spot was a breath of fresh air.
The sale of the 200 very expensive cars that used to be on display at Muscle Car City in Punta Gorda caught the attention of thousands and thousands of readers. And then those readers shared the story across social media and especially through e-mail.
Muscle Car City owner Rick Treworgy’s collection of GM muscle cars racked up $18.4 million. He had them on display in Punta Gorda as a tourist attraction of sorts but after a year of seeing coronavirus slow tourism, Treworgy decided he wanted to “retire” from the attraction.
With the story we published in the paper and ran online, we have a chart of which cars fetched the most money. Can you guess which GM muscle car sold for the most? I’ll give you a hint. It sold for $368,500.
You can read the story and view the chart at: bit.ly/3jgHKkd
OK, let’s move on to the rest of the Top Five (with a shocker at No. 3):
2 Charlotte County announces new vaccine appointment system
This story has been online for about two weeks but continues to get shared by thousands of you. I think it’s because when Charlotte County switched over to the new state vaccine registration program for COVID-19, we explained how the system works.
I am also guessing that all of you are sick of these haphazard vaccination alerts where computer systems are crashing or where you call a phone number that is always busy. As I said a few weeks ago, I am stunned that we are planning to put another rover on Mars but can’t come up with a simple coronavirus registration system.
Grrrrr.
To see how the state system works, visit the story at: bit.ly/2MY5VaQ
3 Latest COVID-19 & Vaccine Stats — For Here & Florida
Okay, I was stunned. For the very first time since last March, our daily COVID-19 update came in at No. 3. It has never been lower than No. 2 and has pretty much been at No. 1 every week since March.
So I gotta wonder — are people starting to get corona-tired of looking at the stats every day? I, personally, am the one who updates the stats every day and sends it out as Breaking News. (And I hear about it from readers if I miss a day.) But I’m wondering if after nearly a year, the interest is waning.
I did add the daily vaccination stats, and doing that did increase the number of people who signed up to get the breaking news. But I’m guessing that even those numbers aren’t as riveting as they were for the first two months.
We’ll see. This story could jump back to #1 next week. You never know.
If you would like to sign up to get the story sent to you every day, just look for Breaking News in your community at: YourSun.com/newsletters
4 Sarasota County to send out 3,600 vaccination notices today
Yup, we have another coronavirus-related story in the Top Five. And that makes sense. There is pretty much nothing more important going on worldwide than all of us fighting this pandemic.
This story that came in at No. 4 captured the attention of thousands of you because Sarasota County announced on a Sunday that 3,600 people would be getting notices of upcoming vaccination appointments. That is a lot of phone calls.
Of course, thousands of you wanted to know how to sign up to get a phone call in the future.
Keep in mind that this story is old now with old information, but if you want to take a look, you can see it at: bit.ly/36GWGmO
5 Venice High teen arrested for vehicular manslaughter
I think I can best sum up my feelings about the story at No. 5 by quoting a reader on Facebook. She read this story and said, “I’m genuinely sorry for everybody involved.”
In this story, we talk about a Venice teenager who is facing charges for a Dec. 21, 2019, fatal car crash as he and his brother were coming home from basketball practice and running errands.
Tristan Michael Burroughs, 18, of the 400 block of Trenwick Lane in Plantation Golf & Country Club, faces charges including: vehicular manslaughter, homicide; reckless driving with a serious bodily injury; and driving a motor vehicle, motorcycle, racing on highway, parking lot or roadway.
In the accident, Thomas Roushar, 70, of Minnesota, was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash caused his minivan to overturn.
The original story we wrote can be found at: bit.ly/2YMLwIy.
After you read that, I suggest you read our follow-up story, where the Venice High student (and basketball player) talked to us about the day he was arrested. That story is at: bit.ly/2YJvKhJ.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.