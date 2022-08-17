PUNTA GORDA - A local man was arrested by Sarasota County deputies on Tuesday for allegedly stealing two cars from a business.
Joshua William Roeder, 38, was charged with two counts each of burglary and grand theft of a motor vehicle.
The location and name of the business where the thefts were reported was redacted on the arrest report, though it appears to be a dealership in Sarasota County.
However, the report does state that deputies spoke with a manager at the site on Aug. 12.
Deputies reviewed surveillance footage, showing a male subject entering the business' garage around 10 p.m. the previous night. The subject is seen looking through several toolboxes in the garage before pulling out a set of keys.
The subject allegedly took an iPad from the building, got into a blue Chevrolet Camaro, and then exited the building.
The vehicle was later found by deputies at a gas station in Port Charlotte, using the vehicle's electronic tracking system; the subject from the surveillance video was not found.
Deputies continued to investigate and called back the manager on Aug. 16, who then reported a second theft from the night before. This time, a Corvette was reported stolen.
Electronic tracking placed the vehicle at a residence in Venice; deputies located it under a cover, after its horn was activated remotely.
After the horn went off, according to the arrest report, deputies saw a man exit the residence. He was identified as Roeder and noted by deputies to fit the description of the male subject from the video.
While Roeder was located in Venice, his arrest report indicates that his legal address is in Punta Gorda.
Roeder spoke to deputies after being read his Miranda rights, according to the report. When shown a picture from the surveillance footage, he allegedly told deputies: "That guy looks familiar."
As he continued to speak to the deputies, Roeder mentioned that he was "bored" on both nights when burglaries were reported and had taken his bicycle on a ride to look for "trash."
While most of his conversation with deputies is redacted, the report indicates that, at one point, he admits to visiting the dealership on the night of the second burglary.
Roeder was subsequently charged, arrested and taken to Sarasota County Jail. He is currently being held on $18,000 total bond.
