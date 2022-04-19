PUNTA GORDA -- A three-car crash on U.S. 41 resulted in three people being rushed to the hospital for treatment Tuesday.

The crash occurred around 12:30 p.m. near Pinetrail Road, temporarily closing off the southbound lanes from traffic.

Charlotte County Public Safety published photos of the crash's aftermath in the afternoon on Facebook.

According to the agency's post, three people were injured in the crash; two were driven to a local hospital for treatment, while a third was airlifted to Gulf Coast Hospital.

