DEEP CREEK — Three people were arrested by Charlotte County deputies after a search warrant turned up several forms of illegal narcotics.
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office issued a press release Thursday, providing details of a search warrant executed by the office’s Narcotics Unit at 351 Paramaribo St. on Wednesday.
Authorities said the search turned up samples of fentanyl, heroin, methadone, alprazolam and other controlled substances, as well as “thousands of grams of cannabis gummies,” scattered throughout the house.
“Additionally, ten firearms (including) high-powered rifles and handguns were also discovered within the home,” read the CCSO blog post.
Detectives also alleged to have found “vacuum seal baggies, scales, and shipping labels consistent with the sale and shipping of narcotics.”
The three were listed by CCSO with the following charges:
• Angel Manuel Rivera Pagan, 49. Charges: possession of marijuana less than 20 grams, using a firearm during a felony, possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell, manufacturing or delivering drug paraphernalia, sale of heroin, possession of drug paraphernalia, and eight counts of possession of a controlled substance.
• Christian Angell Rivera, 22. Charges: possession of marijuana with intent to sell, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Lisa Lynn Rivera, 51. Charge: possession of a controlled substance.
“The sale of narcotics of any kind will not be tolerated in Charlotte County and I guarantee that you will be held accountable for it,” stated Sheriff Bill Prummell.
Angel Pagan is currently held at Charlotte County Jail on no bond. Christian Rivera is currently released on $12,500 total bond, while Lisa Rivera was released on $5,000 bond.
