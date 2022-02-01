A three-vehicle crash was reported at the intersection of U.S. 17 and Cleveland Avenue in Punta Gorda on Tuesday.

Emergency personnel arrived at the scene to find a minivan with moderate damage to its front, minor damage to a cement truck, and a pickup turned onto its left side.

Traffic heading southbound on U.S. 17 was temporarily redirected to Cleveland Avenue as Charlotte County Sheriff's Office secured the scene of the crash.

County officials reported two patients at the scene; one patient was transported for treatment, while the other refused treatment from EMS.

