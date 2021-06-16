A month-long undercover narcotics investigation led to the arrests of three women Wednesday, according to the Punta Gorda Police Department.

Gina Cheyenne Cooper, 29, Heather Marie Sanders, 36, and Taylor Nicole Fairfax, 27, were booked into the Charlotte County Jail on drug charges. Cooper faces an additional grand theft auto charge, and Sanders faces an additional charge for introducing contraband into a jail facility.  

A search warrant was issued for 1124 Coronado Drive in Punta Gorda based on evidence gathered during the investigation, authorities said. 

Officers reportedly found drug paraphernalia, methamphetamine and fentanyl inside the home.

